Delhi: Culvert bridge work inaugurated in Kasturba Nagar

NEW DELHI: Addressing a long-pending demand of the local residents, the construction of a culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg in Kasturba Nagar commenced on Saturday. The much-awaited project was inaugurated by Delhi Government’s PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

The bridge will be built over the main drain in the area and will be 25 metres long and 18 metres wide (2+2 lanes). The total project cost is Rs 7.29 crore and it is expected to be completed in the next 11 months. Once completed, the bridge will ease traffic congestion and greatly benefit the daily commute of thousands of local residents.

Speaking at the event, Minister Verma said, “This was a long-standing demand of the people. We had promised that the work would begin in April, and today, that promise has been fulfilled. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.30 crore and will be dedicated to the public within 11 months.”

He further added, “All of this has been made possible due to the strength of the double engine government – where both the central and state governments are working together for the welfare of the people. Our goal is to bring development to every corner of Delhi, and this project is part of that commitment.”

Earlier, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected water management and infrastructure in East Delhi.