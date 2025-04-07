Delhi government plans micro-level interventions to curb air pollution

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb air pollution in the city, the government is preparing to implement targeted, micro-level interventions, with a focus on dust control at construction sites, mechanised cleaning of narrow lanes and regular tree cleaning.
The plans were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa with representatives from leading institutions such as IIT-Delhi, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and Clean Air Collective at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a statement issued on Saturday.
During the meeting, experts emphasised the importance of sustainable urban mobility and urged the government to adopt data-driven strategies to address the city’s worsening air quality. A major proposal was the rapid promotion of electric vehicles (EVs), especially in public transport, and phasing out older, polluting vehicles.
They recommended that new vehicle registrations prioritise EVs and that stringent action be taken against non-compliant vehicles that contribute disproportionately to pollution.
Another key suggestion was expanding the Delhi Metro network to ensure that every citizen has access to a metro station within 400 metres of their residence. Officials noted that this would enhance public transportation and significantly reduce reliance on private vehicles, helping cut down emissions.
The experts highlighted that construction dust alone contributes nearly 30% of Delhi’s particulate pollution. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is already working to address this via a dedicated portal, the minister said.
Sirsa stated that several of the recommendations were already part of the government’s upcoming plans and that their implementation would begin soon.
“We are fighting a war against pollution to ensure clean air for our children. This is not just an environmental issue, it is a moral responsibility. Many of the suggestions shared today are already part of our action plan, and we will actively consider the others,” he further said. We will fight this battle using science, technology, policy, innovation, and people’s participation. Every small step matters,” the minister added.
The government also aims to install ANPR systems at border points to stop unfit vehicles and overhaul the city’s parking policy to ease congestion.