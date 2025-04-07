West Bengal woman lured with job promise, rescued from GB Road brothel by Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman from West Bengal was rescued by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from the GB Road red-light area after allegedly being duped with a job promise and forced into prostitution, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed she is the youngest of six siblings and studied till Class 5. Following a divorce, she worked as a domestic help to support herself and her financially distressed family in rural Bengal.

“In January 2025, she was allegedly lured to Delhi by another woman with the promise of a job but was instead sold into the sex trade. Her phone was taken, cutting off contact with her family,” said DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh

“Around 10 days ago, she managed to call her brother and share her ordeal. He reached out to the NHRC Delhi-based NGO Mission Mukti Foundation,” he added.

Acting on NHRC’s directions, the crime branch conducted a raid on April 5 and rescued the woman. “The brothel manager, too, was arrested,” the DCP said. Police said further investigation is underway.