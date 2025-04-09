AIIMS launches intra-institute patient referral system

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday launched its intra network referral system to facilitate patients referred from other AIIMS to here.

The initiative was announced by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. According to the institute, the system will allow medical staff to oversee slot bookings, institutional protocols, and communication channels, ensuring that patients receive timely, high-quality medical care. Besides, the system will be integrated with the existing online portal for the allocation of Vishram Sadan at AIIMS, ensuring that referred patients receive affordable stay during their treatment period.

The system will run as a pilot between the Bilaspur and Delhi campuses before expanding it across the AIIMS network. The successful trial-run would lay a ground for wider implementation at other hospitals as well.

“Commencing as a pilot project, it will initially connect AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Bilaspur, serving as a proof of concept for broader implementation across the entire network of AIIMS hospitals. This phase will serve as a critical testing ground to refine operational protocols and address practical challenges, laying the foundation for an integrated, nationwide system,” the institute said in a statement.

“With the successful completion of the pilot phase, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare intends to expand the system, connecting hospitals across the country to fulfil its vision of optimised and accessible healthcare for all,” it said.