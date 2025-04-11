22 major drains being desilted: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: As part of the Yamuna cleaning campaign, the Delhi government has launched a large-scale desilting operation of 22 major drains that directly flow into the river. Using advanced machinery, the drains are being cleaned to ensure the treated water entering the Yamuna meets prescribed environmental standards.
To monitor progress and maintain quality control, inspections are now being conducted every 15 days.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday jointly inspected several major drains, including the supplementary drain in Wazirabad, Barapullah Drain, Sunheri Pul Drain, Kushak Drain, and the Najafgarh Drain, also known as the Sahibi River. The leaders confirmed that the desilting work across all 22 drains is progressing rapidly.
The team inspected 50 acres of land belonging to the irrigation and flood control department and announced that the government has now decided to transform this land into a beautiful and grand public park. “This land holds immense potential for the community and has long been left in a deplorable condition. We are now committed to converting it into a lush, accessible green space,” she said. The plan also includes a proposed riverfront development along the Sahibi River, which passes through the area.
“We are constantly monitoring the Yamuna cleaning process. Works to clean the 22 drains are being desilted using advanced machinery so that the treated water from these drains when entering the river is as per prescribed standards. Regular inspections of these drains are now being conducted every 15 days to ensure timely progress and quality control,” she told reporters. These drains discharge waste directly into the Yamuna River and have been neglected for decades.
The CM said the government’s objective is to ensure that water flows naturally through the drains, free from obstructions, and when it enters the Yamuna, it should be free from pollution, thereby facilitating the restoration of the Yamuna to its pristine state
The Delhi CM hit out at the previous AAP government saying that it did not pay attention to the untreated wastewater flowing into the Yamuna through the drain. “Drain cleaning is not just a pre-monsoon formality. It is about safeguarding public health and urban infrastructure,” she asserted. Along with cleaning of the drains, Yamuna riverfront project is also under process said the CM during her inspection visit.
The LG highlighted that waterlogging in Delhi is not just a monsoon-related issue but a year-round challenge that affects the city’s infrastructure and residents’ quality of life.