22 major drains being desilted: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: As part of the Yamuna cleaning campaign, the Delhi government has launched a large-scale desilting operation of 22 major drains that directly flow into the river. Using advanced machinery, the drains are being cleaned to ensure the treated water entering the Yamuna meets prescribed environmental standards.

To monitor progress and maintain quality control, inspections are now being conducted every 15 days.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday jointly inspected several major drains, including the supplementary drain in Wazirabad, Barapullah Drain, Sunheri Pul Drain, Kushak Drain, and the Najafgarh Drain, also known as the Sahibi River. The leaders confirmed that the desilting work across all 22 drains is progressing rapidly.

The team inspected 50 acres of land belonging to the irrigation and flood control department and announced that the government has now decided to transform this land into a beautiful and grand public park. “This land holds immense potential for the community and has long been left in a deplorable condition. We are now committed to converting it into a lush, accessible green space,” she said. The plan also includes a proposed riverfront development along the Sahibi River, which passes through the area.