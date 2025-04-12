Nose pin helps police solve woman’s murder case in Delhi, two held

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old property dealer and his servant have been arrested for allegedly murdering the dealer’s wife and dumping her body in the Najafgarh drain.

A nose pin worn by the victim turned out to be a crucial clue that led police to solve the case, officials said on Friday. According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing familial and financial disputes between the couple were the primary motive behind the crime.

The relationship between the husband and wife had reportedly been strained for some time. The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Dwarka Sector-10, and his domestic help, Shiv Shankar (35), a native of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 15 around 4 pm, police received information about a woman’s body lying in the Najafgarh drain near Nirmal Dham. A team from Chhawla police station rushed to the spot and found the body wrapped in a bedsheet and tied with cable wire and a stone.

A case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

To identify the deceased and track down those involved, police scanned CCTV footage from the area. However, it was the nose pin worn by the victim that eventually led investigators to a breakthrough.