Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 reopens; faces baggage processing glitch on first day

NEW DELHI: The reopening of the Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport on Tuesday was marked by a temporary disruption in the conveyor belt of the baggage section causing a delay in check-in by passengers.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operator of the Delhi Airport, acknowledged the technical glitch. However, it stated that flight operations were not disrupted

On the same day, Terminal 2 of the airport was temporarily shut for maintenance and all the flights—including that of IndiGo and Akasa Air—were diverted to Terminal 1.

Terminal 1 was closed on June 28 last year after a section of its roof collapsed during heavy rains, resulting in one death and injuries to six persons. A limited section of the terminal resumed operations on August 17, 2024, even as reconstruction and refurbishment work continued on the rest of the facility.

DIAL reopened the entire Terminal 1 for commercial flight operations. The upgraded Terminal 1 now has the capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually, enabling the complete relocation of the 15 million passengers currently using Terminal 2. However, the first day at Terminal 1 saw the glitch. The baggage belt system malfunctioned in the morning, disrupting luggage processing.

At noon, DIAL issued a statement acknowledging the problem. “We experienced a technical issue at baggage check-in at T1 that temporarily slowed down luggage processing. Flight operations were not impacted. Our team, along with stakeholders, resolved the issue, and operations have now returned to normal. We regret the brief inconvenience caused,” the statement issued by the DIAL read.