Veer Savarkar College to reserve seats for Roshanpura villagers as DU expands after 30 years

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, Delhi University’s Veer Savarkar College will reserve two seats in each course for applicants from Najafgarh’s Roshanpura village, which donated land for the establishment of the new institution. One of these reserved seats will be for female students to promote gender inclusion.

The college is set to begin admissions for the academic session 2025-26, marking a major milestone in the university’s expansion after nearly 30 years. Located just five minutes from DU’s West Campus, Veer Savarkar College is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, covering a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres.

In an announcement, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “In a positive and progressive step, the university has decided to reserve two seats per course for the children of those who donated land for the college. Out of the two, one seat will be reserved for a girl student.” The new campus will feature 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms, and a canteen.

“We are starting two four-year undergraduate programs — B.Sc Computer Science and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) — at Veer Savarkar College for this academic session. In both programs, two seats will be reserved for students from Roshanpura village,” Singh added.