Address civic issues with action plan for 100 days: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a series of directives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the revenue department and addressing key civic issues across the capital.

During a meeting with officials last week on April 9, Gupta highlighted the diminishing role of district administration in traditional areas such as law and order and land revenue, underscoring the need for stronger interdepartmental coordination, better monitoring and more effective scheme implementation.

To make the department more responsive to public needs, the CM instructed district administrators to map major civic problems in their areas, such as waterlogging, waste dumping, defacement and the condition of public facilities.

She also emphasised the importance of improving access to services for the common man and directed officials to devise comprehensive action plans with specific targets for the next 100 days, six months and one year.

As part of these efforts, Gupta urged district magistrates (DMs) to hold weekly jan-sunwai (public hearing) camps away from revenue offices, enabling residents to address their concerns directly. DMs have been given 15 days to submit detailed action plans for these initiatives.

Additionally, she directed DMs to intensify inspections of critical public facilities, including night shelters and JJ clusters, to ensure they are maintained and serve their intended purpose.

The CM also proposed a range of measures to improve the aesthetic and environmental quality of public spaces. DMs were encouraged to seek Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding for the beautification of flyovers, underpasses and public walls. She emphasised the importance of taking action against defacement.