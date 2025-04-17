Ayushman Arogya card distribution to be expedited: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced a major push to expedite the distribution of Ayushman Arogya cards across the city, aiming to ensure that every eligible citizen benefits from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The CM chaired a meeting with cabinet ministers, public representatives and department officials to discuss the scheme’s expansion, focusing on the distribution of cards, beneficiary identification, awareness campaigns and decentralised service delivery.

Gupta said that 1,69,000 Ayushman Arogya cards have already been issued and the distribution process is set to accelerate through district-level mechanisms. She called on public representatives to assist with the distribution to ensure that no eligible citizen is left without access to healthcare services. Gupta highlighted that special attention would be given to citizens aged 70 and above.