Delhi government approves funds for 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants, new prison

NEW DELHI: Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of Delhi government on Wednesday approved projects worth Rs 3400 crore which include construction of 27 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The meeting of the EFC, headed by CM Rekha Gupta, also approved a proposal regarding construction of a prison in Narela and setting up charging stations for electric buses at DTC depot, ISBT and Cluster Bus depots in Dwarka.

This was the first EFC meeting of the BJP government in Delhi after taking oath on Feb 20. After the meeting, the chief minister emphasised that these projects mark a remarkable step towards Delhi’s holistic and inclusive development and that all approved projects will be implemented within a defined timeline in mission mode.

The project included a multiphase and multi-agency plan covering drain treatment, expansion of the sewerage network, and establishment of modern Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The EFC approved the construction of 27 decentralised STPs under a project costing Rs 3,140 crore. This includes decentralised sewage treatment plants, terminal SPSs, a 10 Million gallon per day (MGD) STP at Delhi Gate and works related to operation and maintenance. The project also includes laying sewer lines under these decentralised STPs, providing household sewer connections and carrying out all related technical works.

This scheme will provide a complete solution from laying sewer lines to final house connections. Through these decentralised sewage treatment plants, most colonies in Delhi will be relieved from the rising water pollution, foul odor, and falling groundwater levels. The government is ensuring that no untreated wastewater flows into the Yamuna.