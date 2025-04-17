Minor domestic help found hanging in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj; police suspect she may have been 14 years old

NEW DELHI: A girl working as a domestic help was found hanging in the bathroom of her employer’s home in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Thursday.

The police said they are trying to verify the girl’s age as her parents said that she was 17 but her employers claim she was aged around 19-20.

However, during the preliminary medical examination, police found out that the girl was 14 years old, they said.

Vasant Kunj South Police Station received a call regarding the incident on Wednesday. A team was rushed to the spot where they discovered a young woman hanging from a shower pipe in the bathroom, they said.

The girl, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, had been working at the house for the last one-and-a-half months.

On Wednesday, she came to the house around 8 am for work. At around 4 pm, she also opened the door for the house owner, Deepak (39), when he returned home, the officer said.

“After this, Deepak, his wife, and their children went to sleep. At about 6 pm, the cook came. When the girl did not answer the doorbells, Deepak’s wife opened the door and realised that the girl was nowhere to be seen,” he added.

Eventually, they opened the bathroom door with a key after repeated knocking went unanswered and found the girl hanging from the shower pipe and called the police, he said.

The body was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for preliminary medical examination and has been kept at the mortuary, he said.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC are underway, the officer added.

Her parents claim that she was 17. Police are verifying it, he added.