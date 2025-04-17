Three agents arrested over fake passports

NEW DELHI: Three travel agents have been arrested for allegedly trying to send a man to Canada using a fake passport, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rupender Singh (29) from Mohali, Harish Chaudhary (24) from Gujarat, and Vishal Dhiman (27) from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On the intervening night night of April 9-10, a man holding a passport issued in the name of Kamaljeet Singh tried to board a flight to Toronto from IGI Airport. During document checks, officials found that the photo on the passport did not match the passenger.

He revealed that he had earlier lived in Australia (2007–2012) but his later visa attempts for Australia and the UK were rejected. Hoping to earn money in Canada, he contacted Rupender, who agreed to arrange the trip illegally for Rs 32 lakh. He paid Rs 20 lakh in advance.

Rupender and his associates gave him a fake passport at a Delhi hotel. All three agents were later arrested in Himachal Pradesh, police said.