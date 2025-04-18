MCD says will clean 800 drains to remove silt before monsoon season

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure smooth flow of rain water during the monsoon season, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has claimed to intensify its measures to clean the drains.

The civic agency has targeted to clear nearly 800 drains measuring 531 kilometres’ length coming under its jurisdiction. The MCD has targeted to remove nearly 2.14 lakh metric tonnes of silt from all 12 zones. To execute the action plan before June 15, MCD Commissioner took a meeting of concerned departments on Thursday.

In South zone, the MCD has aimed to clean 71 drains with a total length of 45.95 kilometres, 65 drains with a total length of 50.70 kilometres in Central zone, 133 drains with a total length of 83.44 kilometres in West zone, 120 drains with a total length of 107.58 kilometres in Najafgarh zone, 115 drains with a total length of 65.22 kilometres in Shahdra North zone and 108 drains with a total length of 60.53 kilometres in Shahdra South zone.

Similarly, it will remove silt from 10 drains with a total length of 5.21 kilometres in City SP zone, 32 drains with a total length of 23.39 kilometres in Karol Bagh zone, 16 drains with a total length of 6.94 kilometres kilometers in Civil Lines zone, 39 drains with a total length of 24.01 kilometres in Keshavpuram zone, 50 drains with a total length of 28.97 kilometres in Rohini zone and 41 drains with a total length of 28.79 kilometres in Narela zone. The Corporation has aimed to spend a total of Rs 36 crore for desilting works.

CM Rekha Gupta had, on March 17, said that the government is working with full seriousness to ensure residents do not face waterlogging during the monsoon. The CM had made the statement after carrying out an inspection of six major drains in the city along with LG V K Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Regular inspections of drains held every 15 days

The government had, on April 10, informed that 22 major drains that directly flow into the Yamuna are being desilted by using advanced machinery. The chief minister had informed that regular inspections of these drains are now being conducted every 15 days to ensure timely progress and quality control.