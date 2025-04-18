Uproar after DU professor Apoorvanand ‘asked’ to submit text of US varsity talk

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi University’s senior faculty member Apoorvanand Jha, who was to participate in an academic event at The New School in New York was denied permission to travel, the professor on Thursday was yet again asked by the office of Registrar to submit the text of the speech he was to deliver at the US seminar.

However, once again, he refused, alleging violation of institutional and academic freedom.

Speaking to this newspaper, Apoorvanand said he had sought leave to participate in the 20th anniversary celebrations of the India-China Institute at The New School in New York from April 23 to May 1.

He was scheduled to speak on the topic “The University under a global authoritarian turn” during the visit. The professor said not only was he not granted leave, but his application was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for its approval.

“The university authorities told me my leave application was sent to the Ministry. Then they asked me to submit the text of my speech for approval. Now, both these things are complete violations," Jha said.

"Making the ministry intervene in the approval of a leave is violation of institutional autonomy while asking me to submit the text of my speech is violation of academic freedom. The university is not willing to protect its institutional autonomy. I got a call from the Registrar as well today, asking me to send the text at the earliest but I refused saying that it is not possible,” Jha added.

Despite repeated attempts by this newspaper, DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh refused to comment over the professor’s allegations.