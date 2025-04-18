Weekend rain, storm may bring Delhi respite from heat

NEW DELHI: The capital continued to reel under hot conditions on Thursday, with maximum temperatures hovering above 40°C across most parts of the city. Safdarjung recorded a high of 40.6°C, 3.8°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 25.7°C, 4.1°C higher than average.

No rainfall was recorded in past 24 hours, and humidity ranged from 28% to 56%, intensifying daytime discomfort.

According to the Met office, the city is likely to witness some relief on Friday as strong surface winds, up to 30 kmph and gusting to 40 kmph, are expected to bring marginal respite.

Temperatures are likely to range between 38°C and 40°C.

By Saturday, weather may become more unstable.

IMD predicts partly to generally cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 50 kmph. This is expected to bring down the mercury to a maximum of 36–38°C.