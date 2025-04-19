Delhi govt forms teams for timely removal of fallen trees in monsoon

NEW DELHI: To ensure timely pruning of tree branches and removal of fallen trees before and during the monsoon season, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been formed across Delhi.

According to an order issued by the Home Department of the Delhi government, these teams will operate under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in each Revenue District and function round the clock in three shifts.

The teams will include officials from Revenue, NDMC, MCD, Forest, and DISCOM departments. The move follows a coordination committee meeting held by the Delhi Chief Secretary on March 18.

“Each QRT will be supervised by the respective SDM (DDMA), who will act as the Nodal Officer. Upon receiving a complaint via the toll-free number 112, the area SHO will inform the SDM and direct the QRT to the site for action. The DDMA will arrange dedicated vehicles for each QRT, equipped with tree-cutting tools, lifting machines, safety gear, communication devices, and navigation equipment,” the order said.

QRTs will also carry out preventive tasks, such as pruning trees and removing dead or weak branches that pose a risk during storms or heavy winds. Teams will be stationed at their respective DM Office campuses and operate in 8-hour shifts to maintain 24x7 readiness. The order remains effective until September 15.