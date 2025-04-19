Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad area; Four dead, several feared trapped

Delhi

Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot. So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital.
Search and rescue operations are underway after a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of New Delhi on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
NEW DELHI: Four persons died and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police received information about the building collapse around 3.02 am at Dayalpur police station, he said.

A police team rushed to Gali No.1, Shakti Vihar, where the four-storey building was found to have collapsed, he said.

