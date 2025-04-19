Light rain, dust storms bring brief respite from scorching heat in capital

NEW DELHI: Delhites saw some respite from the sizzling heat late on Friday evening, as the capital’s weather took a turn. Parts of the city witnessed strong winds, light rain, and thunderstorms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a “generally cloudy sky towards the evening, accompanied by drizzle and dust storms. Sustained surface winds, with speeds reaching up to 60 km/h, are also expected.”

Friday began with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6°C, which was four degrees above the normal temperature. The maximum temperature reached 41°C, 4.2 degrees above normal. Humidity ranged between 32% and 57%.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory in the morning, warning that flights may experience delays of up to several hours due to the wind shift.

“Due to the shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays. Air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 12:30 to 4:39 pm by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols,” the advisory read.

On April 19 and 20, Delhiites can expect cloudy skies with occasional light showers.