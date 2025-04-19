MCD attaches property of school in Karol Bagh for non-payment of tax

NEW DELHI: Taking a stern action for non-payment of property tax, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken action against Satbhrawan Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, located on Padam Singh Road in Karol Bagh.

The civic agency stated that the property was attached under Section 156A of the DMC Act in response to the school’s persistent default since the financial year 2004-05.

Despite multiple opportunities and repeated notices issued under Sections 175, 123D, 153, 154(1), 156, and 446 of the DMC Act, the school management failed to clear its dues.

The department had even received a written commitment from the school to make a part payment of Rs 7.5 lakh, which was never honored. To date, not a single rupee has been paid against the outstanding demand, the civic agency said.

As part of the enforcement action, MCD officials have sealed the Chairman’s office, Principal’s office, and other administrative areas of the school premises, while ensuring that classrooms remain unaffected to avoid disruption of academic activities, it further said.

“The MCD reiterates its commitment to strict enforcement of property tax regulations and urges all taxpayers to settle their dues in a timely and accurate manner. Timely payment of taxes is essential for the delivery of civic services and infrastructure development across the city,” a statement released on Friday said.