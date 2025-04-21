Seelampur murder case: Seven arrested, two juveniles detained

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested seven persons, including two women, and detained two juveniles aged 15 and 17, in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in north-east Delhi’s Seelampur area, an official said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Kunal, was stabbed to death on the evening of Thursday (April 17).

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil (18), Zahida (42), and Vikas (29), all residents of New Seelampur; Sohaib (35), a resident of Gautam Puri; and Nafish (32) and Aneesh (19), both from Meerut. Following the incident, local residents staged protests and blocked roads, leading to severe traffic disruptions on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, they received information about the stabbing around 7:38 pm on Thursday. Kunal was first taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he later died during treatment. He is survived by his parents, three brothers, and a sister. Kunal’s mother said her son had gone out to buy milk when the attack took place. She alleged that a woman from the locality, along with her associate, was responsible for the murder.

“My son was stabbed several times. He tried to escape and ran into a doctor’s clinic, but they followed him and stabbed him again,” she said. Police said that, based on evidence collected from various sources, they identified the suspects involved. “One woman, named Zikra, was arrested on the evening of 18 April. Teams from the North-East District conducted raids across Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior police officer. Based on a detailed analysis of clues, technical surveillance, and manual intelligence, eight other accused were apprehended.

A police officer privy to the probe said that the investigation so far suggests that Sahil had an old rivalry with Kunal, and on April 17, the group cornered him and stabbed him repeatedly. “Efforts are underway to recover the weapons used in the crime. Further investigation is in progress,” the police officer added.