MP’s aide duped of Rs 30,000 over ‘medical need’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing cyber crime spree across the capital, a parliamentarian’s personal assistant became the latest victim to nefarious schemes, after he was duped of Rs 30,000 under the pretext of some medical emergency.

The victim was allegedly called by the accused who introduced himself as a friend who in need of money.

According to the FIR, the complainant said he got a call around 12.45 pm on March 3 from an unknown number where a person claimed himself to be a friend.

The accused claimed he was haf an urgent medical need and required Rs 30,000. The person also sent a QR code to the complaint to make the payment, the FIR stated.

As the complainant was occupied, he unmindfully thought his friend had called him for aid and made the payment. Later when he realised he had been defrauded, he tried to contact the number linked with the QR code, but the accused did not answer the call which was later switched off, the FIR read.