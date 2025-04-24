DDA records Rs 1K cr surplus in FY25

NEW DELHI: After more than a decade of financial deficits, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has posted a record surplus of Rs 1,371 crore in the financial year 2024–25, primarily driven by a sharp increase in the sale of housing units. This marks the second consecutive year the body has recorded a surplus — a turnaround the authority attributes to a series of structural reforms and marketing innovations introduced under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
In FY25, the DDA’s total receipts under its General Development Account (GDA) stood at Rs 3,477 crore, against an expenditure of Rs 2,106 crore. In comparison, the authority had posted a surplus of Rs 511 crore in FY24, following a loss of Rs 1,304 crore in FY23. The 2024–25 surplus reflects a 169% increase over the previous year, showcasing a dramatic transformation in the agency’s financial health.
The GDA, which is the DDA’s primary revenue account, includes earnings from housing sales, shop allotments, license fees, and sports facility management. The main driver of this turnaround has been a surge in housing revenue. The DDA’s housing collections have jumped from Rs 665 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 3,176 crore in 2024–25 — a nearly five-fold rise in just two years. Over the last two financial years alone, total housing revenue reached Rs 5,574 crore, exceeding the combined collection of the previous eight years (Rs 4,460 crore).
This performance has been supported by the disposal of more than 8,500 flats during FY25, generating revenue of over Rs 3,100 crore. The success is largely credited to reforms aimed at boosting buyer confidence, including a shift from a lottery system to a first-come-first-served and e-auction model, increasing token money to attract serious buyers, and easing eligibility norms by removing restrictions on property ownership in Delhi.
The DDA also adopted a professional marketing approach for the first time, introduced single-window services on its website, and ensured the timely handover of ownership documents — all aimed at enhancing customer experience and trust. A major focus has been on Narela, where the DDA held a significant unsold housing inventory.
With infrastructure investments and projects such as an education hub, a proposed international sports complex, court and police facilities, and improved metro connectivity via the Rithala–Narela–Kundli corridor, the sub-city has been repositioned as a prime residential location.
Sports revenue has also seen steady growth, increasing from Rs 77 crore in 2022–23 to Rs 111 crore in 2024–25. Officials attribute this upward trend to renewed efforts in financial discipline and targeted infrastructure development.