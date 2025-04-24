Punjab agent arrested in fake UK visa case

NEW DELHI: A Punjab-based agent with a diploma in multimedia programming has been arrested for arranging a fake UK visa for a man attempting to travel via Sharjah. The accused, 35-year-old Amit Bhardwaj alias Gavi, was caught at a hideout in Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

The case surfaced when 25-year-old Anil from Hisar, Haryana, was intercepted at IGI Airport on March 1, 2022, during immigration clearance. A fake UK visa was found on his passport. “Anil revealed he wanted to go to the UK for quick money and had paid Rs 12 lakh in cash to agent Karanjeet, introduced to him by Gavi. The visa and tickets were arranged, but he was caught before departure,” the officer said.

Earlier, agents Karanjeet and one of his associates, Gurmeet, were arrested in connection with the case. “Gavi introduced Anil to the racket. Financially struggling, Gavi joined Karanjeet’s operations and earned a Rs 2 lakh commission for his role in the case,” said Additional CP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.