DDA approves Rs 8,720 crore budget for FY26, with focus on civic infra, housing, and environmental projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday, approved its budget for the financial year 2025–26, outlining a significant push towards civic infrastructure, housing, environmental rejuvenation, and improved revenue mechanisms.
With a total outlay of Rs 8,720 crore, this year’s budget earmarks Rs 4,140 crore for capital expenditure, including the development of new roads, civic infrastructure, parks, and initiatives aimed at improving the city’s air quality. DDA reported record housing receipts of Rs 3,176 crore in FY 2024–25—a 132% jump from the previous year—and aims to raise Rs 4,000 crore in FY 2025–26 through continued monetisation of unsold housing stock.
The budget projects a revenue surplus of Rs 840 crore, significantly higher than last year’s Rs 372 crore. Revenue targets include Rs 1,000 crore from license fees, and overall estimated receipts stand at Rs 9,560 crore. Saxena lauded the authority’s financial turnaround and called for continued efforts to make DDA financially self-sustainable.
Key highlights include Rs 4,140 crore allocated for civic infrastructure across Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and other areas. In transport, Rs 75 crore has been allocated for Delhi Metro Phase IV and Rs 38 crore for multi-level parking projects at Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Netaji Subhash Place.
Environmental projects saw a major thrust, with Rs 82 crore allocated for rejuvenating Yamuna floodplains, including Asita East, Baansera and Vasudev Ghat. An additional Rs 100 crore is marked for the Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, while Rs 204 crore is set aside for upgrading green spaces across the city. Efforts to revive water bodies and improve STP infrastructure are also included.
The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, aimed at modernising newly urbanised villages, gets Rs 357 crore. Projects to manage storm water and improve drainage infrastructure in Kirari, Dwarka, and Rohini have received Rs 145 crore. In sports, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for building new complexes in Dwarka, Rohini, and Narela, including a golf course. Housing development continues, with Rs 580 crore for ongoing projects, Rs 263 crore for TOD-compliant apartments in Karkardooma, and Rs 35 crore for in-situ slum rehabilitation.
To sustain revenue, DDA will dispose of land through licenses for new commercial projects, including hotels, hospitals, and sports complexes. Conversion charges from leasehold to freehold properties and pre-determined rates have been increased by 10% for the year.