DDA approves Rs 8,720 crore budget for FY26, with focus on civic infra, housing, and environmental projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday, approved its budget for the financial year 2025–26, outlining a significant push towards civic infrastructure, housing, environmental rejuvenation, and improved revenue mechanisms.

With a total outlay of Rs 8,720 crore, this year’s budget earmarks Rs 4,140 crore for capital expenditure, including the development of new roads, civic infrastructure, parks, and initiatives aimed at improving the city’s air quality. DDA reported record housing receipts of Rs 3,176 crore in FY 2024–25—a 132% jump from the previous year—and aims to raise Rs 4,000 crore in FY 2025–26 through continued monetisation of unsold housing stock.

The budget projects a revenue surplus of Rs 840 crore, significantly higher than last year’s Rs 372 crore. Revenue targets include Rs 1,000 crore from license fees, and overall estimated receipts stand at Rs 9,560 crore. Saxena lauded the authority’s financial turnaround and called for continued efforts to make DDA financially self-sustainable.

Key highlights include Rs 4,140 crore allocated for civic infrastructure across Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and other areas. In transport, Rs 75 crore has been allocated for Delhi Metro Phase IV and Rs 38 crore for multi-level parking projects at Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Netaji Subhash Place.