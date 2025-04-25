Jamia's residential coaching academy helps 32 students clear UPSC civil services exam 2024

NEW DELHI: Turning aspirations into achievements, Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has once again emerged as a beacon of hope for civil service aspirants. A total of 32 students trained at RCA cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

According to a statement by JMI, 78 RCA candidates reached the interview stage, with 32 making it to the final selection. Among them, 12 are women, reflecting the academy’s commitment to inclusive and gender-responsive education.

Alfred Thomas topped the RCA list with an All India Rank (AIR) of 33, followed by Iram Choudhary (AIR 40) and Ruchika Jha (AIR 51). Ruchika credited the academy’s competitive and motivating environment for her success and shared that her first preference is the IAS in the AGMUT cadre.

Many selected candidates are expected to join top services like the IAS, IPS, IRS, and IRTS. Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif and Registrar Prof. M.M.A. Rizvi hailed the achievement as a testament to RCA’s mission to empower marginalised students.