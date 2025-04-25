PWD identifies 445 waterlogging spots in Delhi, assigns engineers for monsoon preparedness

NEW DELHI: In a strong move to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon, the Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 445 vulnerable spots across Delhi and assigned responsibility for each to specific engineers. Suspension orders will be issued in case of any negligence.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the government has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy this year, placing full responsibility on local officials. “Freeing Delhi from waterlogging is not just a goal; it is our duty. Engineers have been made accountable at every point, and any negligence will lead to suspension,” Verma stated.In 2023, Delhi had 308 waterlogging points, which came down to 194 last year. However, according to new data from Delhi Traffic Police, the number has now risen to 445 in 2025, with 335 falling under the PWD’s responsibility. The rest are managed by other agencies.

Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) have been made in charge of the 335 PWD points. They will oversee drain maintenance, equipment readiness, and emergency response during rains. Seven critical spots will be monitored directly by the Engineer-in-Chief. For the first time, Project Engineers have been appointed as “Review Officers” for each location. They will supervise the work and submit regular reports. Pump operators will work in three shifts around the clock, and temporary shelters will be set up for them to ensure quick response during rainfall.

As part of a larger drainage upgrade, Delhi has been divided into 35 zones for desilting operations. So far, 50 kilometers of drains have been cleaned, with a target of 1,400 kilometers by May 31. Several civic agencies are working together on this. “Making sure people don’t face any trouble is our top priority,” Verma said. He added that daily reports from vulnerable points will be sent directly to his office. The government is also giving special attention to seven locations that face regular waterlogging. Senior engineers will closely monitor these.

With monsoon preparations, the government hopes to prevent the usual flooding and traffic problems. Officials say that accountability, regular checks, and teamwork among agencies will be key to managing the situation this year.