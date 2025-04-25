Trade associations call for ‘Delhi bandh’ on Friday over Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Most of the markets in Delhi will remain closed on Friday as trade associations of Delhi have called for a “complete shutdown” of markets in the national capital on Friday in protest against the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

Speaking on the matter, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, clarified that this bandh is not a political protest, but a peaceful mark of respect and national solidarity.

“The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has caused deep sorrow and anger among the trading community. This is a tribute to the lives lost in Pahalgam. We urge all traders across Delhi to keep their shops closed voluntarily and to ensure the bandh is observed in a peaceful and disciplined manner,” he said. CAIT has also requested the Delhi Police and administrative authorities to maintain law and order during the bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces.

Meanwhile, more than 100 trade organisations of Delhi led by the Chamber of Trade and Industry CTI, protested on Thursday by tying a black band in Connaught place and took out a candle March.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that more than 100 markets in Delhi will be closed on April 25 in protest against the Pahalgam attack. “Sadar Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawdi Bazaar, Hindustan Mercantile Chandni Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Jama Masjid, Hauzakaji, Meena Bazar, Matiamahal, Kinari Bazaar, Nabi Karim, Multani Dhanda, Delhi Vegetable and Oil Association Khari Bawli, Daryanaganj, nai sadak , bullion association Chandni Chowk, Katra Ashrafi Chandni Chowk, Cloth Market Chandni Chowk, Rajouri Garden Marble Association, kirana Committee Khari Bawli, Mori Gate, Deputy Ganj utensils Market etc. have supported Delhi bandh on 25 April,” he said.