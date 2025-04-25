Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale says he will ‘fight harder’ after Delhi HC attaches 75 per cent of salary

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Friday said he would “keep fighting harder,” a day after the Delhi High Court ordered the attachment of a major portion of his salary in connection with a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri.

“It doesn't matter to me, I'll only keep fighting even harder. I am a soldier of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool,” Gokhale said in a brief statement issued to the media.

Sources close to the Trinamool MP said he would file an appeal against the court’s order and also questioned its timing. The source added that 75 per cent of Gokhale’s salary has been attached, which is his only source of income.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed that part of Gokhale’s salary be attached until he deposits Rs 50 lakh in the court.

The sum was earlier directed to be paid in the defamation case filed by Puri, wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who sued the MP in 2021 over allegations he had made regarding her financial affairs, particularly in connection with an apartment she owns in Geneva.