Heat wave to continue for two more days in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to swelter under intense heat as maximum temperatures touched 41.7 degrees on Friday, registering a departure of 4 degrees above normal at Safdarjung. Minimum temperatures remained slightly below normal at 21.6 degrees. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heat wave conditions to persist over most parts of the city and NCR throughout Saturday.

The next two days will see daytime temperatures hovering between 41 degrees and 43 degrees, with surface winds gusting up to 30 kmph expected on Saturday.

Despite the soaring temperatures, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, offering little relief from the heat. All districts of Delhi, including North, South, East, and Central Delhi, are under a heat wave alert, alongside neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. IMD recognises a heatwave when the maximum temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius or above in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more in coastal zones, and 30 degrees Celsius or higher in hilly areas.

Westerly and southwesterly winds, recorded at up to 16 kmph on Thursday, have contributed to the dry and hot weather. No rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the IMD forecasts continued dry conditions for the coming week.