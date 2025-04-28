Jute makeover for Delhi parks: DDA to curb dust, boost green cover on Yamuna tracks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started using jute carpeting on pathways and walking/cycling tracks in its parks, particularly those located on the Yamuna floodplains.

The development came to light after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inspected Asita Park on Sunday, where jute pathways are currently being laid. The move aims to prevent dust pollution, curb soil erosion, and naturally support grass growth, while also promoting the jute farming sector and industry.

According to DDA officials, Saxena has directed that jute carpeting be used not only at Asita Park but also inside the Northern Ridge, where restoration work is underway following his recent visit. Drawing on his experience with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Saxena, who has spearheaded the creation of several green spaces along the Yamuna, instructed the DDA to opt for jute on walking, cycling, and even driving tracks across the floodplains, including Asita Park opposite ITO.

In a statement, the DDA said that while Saxena had earlier prohibited concretisation within the parks on the Yamuna floodplains, the resulting earthen tracks generated considerable dust during use, creating inconvenience for walkers and cyclists and contributing to environmental pollution.

“To address this, Saxena asked the DDA to employ loosely knitted jute carpeting on the tracks. Its use at Asita has already produced desired results, including significant dust mitigation,” the DDA stated.

“Moreover, the technique has encouraged grass growth through the gaps in the jute, naturally binding the carpeting to the ground and strengthening the track surface.”

Following the success at Asita, Saxena has now directed that the method be replicated across the Northern Ridge parks as well. Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the L-G said, “DDA will be using jute carpeting on all earthen walking tracks in its parks on the Yamuna and inside the Delhi Ridge. The successful experiment at Asita ensured dust mitigation and resulted in multiple benefits for walkers and cyclists.” He added, “The thick, loosely knitted jute carpeting allows grass to grow through it, binding the eco-friendly material to the earth. It will also help promote jute artisans.”