ASI urged to end ticket system for namaz at Feroz Shah Kotla Fort

NEW DELHI: Three years after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made the entry to the Feroz Shah Kotla Fort restricted for the people coming to offer namaz by charging them Rs 25, one of the Delhi MLAs has written to the ASI Director urging him to end the ticket system for prayers.

It was in 2022, when the ASI had made the entry chargeable to all those who wished to offer namaaz in the Jami Masjid- situated in the ruins of the Ferozshah Kotla Fort. ASI had reportedly taken this decision since it was responsible for its maintenance and the fort was to undergo some restoration work, post covid.

The decision was criticised by many but to no effect. The Jami Masjid used to witness devotees from various parts of Delhi since this is considered to be the largest of the seven mosques built in Delhi during Tughlaq’s reign.

Aaley Iqbal, MLA from Matia Mahal constituency said, “For the past some time, tickets have been required for Friday prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque. Regarding this issue, a meeting was held today with the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), along with the Imam of the mosque. There was a detailed discussion about ending the ticket system for prayers, and a letter was also submitted to him. We hope that the ticket system for prayers will be removed soon.”

In 2019, the ASI had initiated a restoration project which involved restoring the citadel of the mosque, repairing visible cracks on its façade, restoring pathways and introducing amenities for visitors but the project was halted due to Covid and it was restarted post Covid.