Boy falls into open sewer in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj; massive rescue operation underway

NEW DELHI: A rescue operation is underway in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area after a minor boy fell into an open sewer while playing on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj South police station around 1.24 pm, alerting authorities about the incident. “Acting swiftly, a police team, along with other rescue agencies, rushed to the location,” a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that some local children witnessed the incident and alerted nearby residents, who then contacted the police.

“A JCB machine was deployed to remove sewage material and open up the chamber for search operations. A fire tender along with four personnel from the Vasant Kunj fire station arrived at the scene.”

The District Disaster Management Authority team, including the in-charge officer and three trained divers, also joined the operation.

MCD personnel and four sanitation workers were also pressed into service. “The incident occurred at Rajokri Village close to the MCD School. The sewer belongs to the MCD and was found open from the side,” police added.