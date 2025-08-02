Ahead of I-Day celebrations, Delhi Police chief reviews security arrangements

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Friday held a series of meetings with senior officers to assess the security arrangements in the national capital ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Friday.

Singh, who took over as the 25th Delhi Police Commissioner, focused on the city’s readiness for the major event at the Red Fort.

According to officials, Singh emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, increased patrolling and enhanced surveillance measures in sensitive areas. In addition to security preparations, a crime review meeting was held with the city’s 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). The discussions centered on law and order across the capital.

All DCPs were directed to strengthen night patrolling, tighten barricades, and implement stricter checks at major entry points, officials said.

Singh directed that strict checking should be carried out at hotels, guest houses, bus terminals, railway stations, metro stations, malls and high-footfall markets.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that Singh also stressed the need for plainclothes personnel to monitor public spaces discreetly for suspicious activities. “The Commissioner highlighted the importance of inter-agency coordination and the timely sharing of intelligence in the broader security framework. Reviewing preparations for the Red Fort and other key venues, he instructed senior officers to personally oversee security drills and ensure the deployment of quick reaction teams, bomb disposal units, and sniffer dogs,” the officer added.

SBK Singh, previously the Director General of Home Guards, replaced Sanjay Arora, who retired on Thursday. An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, the commissioner has had a distinguished 36-year career, investigating high-profile cases such as the Uphaar fire and the Ponty Chaddha murder, and serving in key roles across Delhi Police, the Research & Analysis Wing, and other state police forces.