Woman and her paramour held for killing husband, dumping body in Haryana

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old woman and her paramour were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and dumping his body in a canal in Haryana’s Sonipat area. The incident took place in July last year, and the woman had lodged a false missing report of her husband in the Alipur police station.

Police were investigating the disappearance of Pritam Prakash (42), a known criminal from Alipur. His mobile phone signal was traced to a village in Sonipat, Haryana.

During the raid, police detained a man named Rohit, who initially misled them but later confessed to having an illicit relationship with Pritam’s wife, Soniya. He admitted that she had given him Pritam’s mobile phone, police said.

Police also nabbed Soniya, who disclosed that in July 2024, she had given a contract for the killing of her husband to her relative Vijay. He killed her husband and disposed of his dead body in a drain at Sonipat. Later, Vijay sent her a news article about the body recovered from the drain by the local police of Gannaur, Sonipat, but it was never identified, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Soniya said that Pritam was a drug addict and often used to beat her. Since their marriage, she often used to fight with Pritam about his addiction. Pritam had been to jail many times for illegal possession of weapons, robbery, theft, kidnapping, and other cases.

In 2023, she came in contact with Rohit, a taxi driver in Delhi, and they became friends. Rohit has also been to jail several times. They wanted to marry, but her husband was an obstacle. On July 2 last year, she had a fight with Pritam and went to her sister’s house in Gannaur, Sonipat. She asked Rohit to kill her husband, but he demanded `6 lakh, saying that he needs to hire other men, the DCP said.

Later, she asked her sister’s brother-in-law Vijay to kill Pritam, and he demanded `one lakh, and the deal was finalised for `50,000.

In June 2025, Vijay was arrested in a theft case and is currently in police custody in Haryana, the DCP added.