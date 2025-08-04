ECI urges parties to appoint booth agents ahead of SIR rollout in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With the groundwork for a special voter list revision already underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all state election officers to urge political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) without further delay.

According to officials, the communication signals Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be carried out in the capital soon. In a letter to state poll authorities, the Commission noted that the “entire exercise of SIR will be incomplete without active participation of the political parties.”

It emphasised the appointment of their BLAs. “All political parties must be informed in writing and they should be persuaded for appointment of BLAs immediately so that these BLAs are in the field during SIR,” the letter stated.

The ECI has also sought immediate submission of data on polling stations, BLOs, their supervisors, and the appointed BLAs.

“The training of BLOs is complete and we are waiting for further directions,” a senior official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said.

Ahead of the rollout, the Commission has asked local authorities to complete several pre-revision tasks. These include rationalising polling stations, identifying new venues, appointing additional BLOs, and training officials in upgraded IT platforms.