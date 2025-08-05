This graphic designer’s Delhi home proves minimalism isn’t the only way to live beautifully

Tucked away in the lanes of west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, Amit Malhotra’s home is hard to miss — resembling a thatched hut, with bamboo fencing and a tidy row of potted ribbon grass lining the entrance. At the bamboo gate, you’re greeted by the barks of Malhotra’s wildly enthusiastic toy poodles — Jugnu and Jigar — who double as the home’s self-appointed security.

Inherited from his grandmother, who lived there from 2004 until her passing in 2019, the house was once a “functional, minimalist household”. Malhotra, an independent book designer and co-owner of the clothing label Gul Sohrab (which he runs with his partner Saurabh Kumar), has since transformed it into a striking space of neutral-maximalist energy, filled with travel finds guided by his design sensibilities. “My grandmother’s house wasn’t decorated. She was simple and didn’t like having too many things.”While she once owned several pieces of well-made old furniture, most of it was given away before she passed. “I love old furniture,” he says. “Some of those pieces were really well made. I wish I’d inherited them. Now, I have only a few of her utensils, a couple of ceramics, and jewellery.”