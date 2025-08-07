Delhi to host Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) ahead of 78th Independence Day

Closer to the 78th Independence Day, the capital is set to host its “first-of-its-kind festival” — the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025), a tribute to India’s cinematic identity and culture. Organised by Graphisads Ltd., in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), it will take place from August 8 to 10 at Delhi’s NCUI Auditorium.

“What sets CIFF apart is its scale, diversity, and ambition. Delhi has hosted many commendable niche festivals over the years, but CIFF brings a truly pan-Indian cinematic and cultural showcase to the capital,” says Mukesh Gupta, CMD, Graphisads Ltd. “CIFF is an effort to give Delhi its rightful place in India’s cinematic map. We’re providing a national platform for creators who may now be able to learn new dynamics of films, especially storytellers deeply connected to regional and cultural narratives.”