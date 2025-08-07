Delhi to host Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) ahead of 78th Independence Day

Closer to the 78th Independence Day, the capital is set to host its “first-of-its-kind festival” — the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025), a tribute to India’s cinematic identity and culture. Organised by Graphisads Ltd., in collaboration with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), it will take place from August 8 to 10 at Delhi’s NCUI Auditorium.
“What sets CIFF apart is its scale, diversity, and ambition. Delhi has hosted many commendable niche festivals over the years, but CIFF brings a truly pan-Indian cinematic and cultural showcase to the capital,” says Mukesh Gupta, CMD, Graphisads Ltd. “CIFF is an effort to give Delhi its rightful place in India’s cinematic map. We’re providing a national platform for creators who may now be able to learn new dynamics of films, especially storytellers deeply connected to regional and cultural narratives.”
The festival this year will see the world premiere of the film Aham Bharatam – I Am India by renowned filmmaker Bharatbala, who created the musical tributes ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. The event also presents a special tribute to veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar with a screening of his classic film Kranti, honouring his unmatched contribution to Bharat-centric cinema.
CIFF 2025 promises to bring the soul of India through its films with a curated selection of 50 films, depicting themes of environment, wildlife, tourism, heritage, art, culture, and spirituality. “India in its full spectrum. We wanted to represent the timeless and the timely, the emotional and the intellectual. The idea is to reflect India’s rich cinematic evolution, while also giving space to emerging voices and socially relevant narratives. It’s about what they say about us as a society and as a nation,” explains Gupta about the guiding philosophy behind the curation.
The festivities are not limited to screening this time. The festival will feature conversations, masterclasses, and panel discussions with some of India’s well-known creative minds — from Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, and talks with director R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame, and Divy Nidhi Sharma, writer of Sitare Zameen Par, Laapataa Ladies, and Heeramandi. Gaurav Dhingra, producer of globally acclaimed films like Stolen and Angry Indian Goddesses, will also take a masterclass titled ‘Producing Indian Cinema’.
Extending the experience beyond screenings, CIFF will showcase a vintage film poster exhibition from the BD Garg Collection, and a special symposium titled ‘Preserving Culture Through Film’, in association with IGNCA. Looking ahead, Gupta says, “CIFF 2025 is just the beginning of what we hope will become a permanent fixture in India’s cultural calendar. Our long-term vision is to establish CIFF as India’s most culturally rooted and globally respected film festival—one that Delhi can proudly call its own."
CIFF 2025 runs from August 8 to 10 at NCUI Auditorium, Siri Institutional Area. For tickets and more details, check out celebratingindiaff.com