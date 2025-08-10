DUSU poll candidates to sign Rs 1L anti-defacement bond

NEW DELHI: In a decisive move to curb defacement during student elections, the University of Delhi has mandated that every candidate contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections must sign a Rs 1 lakh anti-defacement bond.

This new measure, inspired by the existing anti-ragging affidavit required at admission, binds candidates to strictly follow the election code of conduct and refrain from damaging or defacing university and college property. The initiative aims to promote responsible campaigning and preserve the cleanliness and integrity of DU’s campuses. The notification, released on Friday, emphasises discipline, accountability, and adherence to legal standards, based on relevant Acts, court orders, and Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Students must now submit an anti-defacement affidavit at the time of admission, similar to anti-ragging declarations. Colleges will organise orientation programmes on discipline and the protection of public property during campaigns.

Two “walls of democracy” will be designated in each institution for campaign posters. An online portal at both the university and college levels will allow students to report violations.

Each candidate must sign a `1 lakh bond when filing nominations, pledging not to deface property. The use of false names must be reported to police within 24 hours. Violations can lead to fines of up to `25,000, suspension, rustication, expulsion, or disqualification. Campaigning restrictions include a ban on posters, rallies, roadshows, loudspeakers, and vehicles, while encouraging electronic outreach.

Candidates may only use names from their secondary and senior secondary certificates, with changes permitted only through official government processes. Each college will form a College Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property, while a university-level committee will monitor compliance. Candidate debates will be hosted and uploaded online. Outsider entry will be strictly controlled, with possible biometric checks.