Delhi Assembly open to public on August 14 and 15 to be shown historical sites

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly premises will be open to the general public on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, on 14th and 15th August, officials said. Citizens will be able to tour the 115-year-old building from 5 pm to 8 pm and will also be shown the historical sites within the Assembly premises, the officials added.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Border Security Force Band will present a spirited performance of patriotic tunes, accompanied by vibrant cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy on both days. The Vidhan Sabha building will be illuminated in the evening, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere for visitors.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat informed that the event will be graced by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta. Citizens will have the opportunity to witness the Independence Day celebrations in person, experience the charm and grandeur of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, explore its architectural heritage, and learn about its pivotal role in the democratic governance of the NCT of Delhi.

The BSF Band performance will evoke a deep sense of pride, unity, and reverence for the nation through stirring patriotic tunes. Complementing this, the cultural presentations by the Sahitya Kala Academy will highlight India’s rich artistic heritage, inspiring the audience to connect with the country’s diverse traditions and shared cultural identity. Together, these performances will foster national pride and cultural harmony among all attendees.

On the occasion of Independence Day, no prior registration will be required to visit the Assembly complex. On both days, starting from 5 pm, visitors will be allowed entry after a security check upon showing an identification document such as an Aadhaar card.