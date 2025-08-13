IYC holds ‘Halla Bol’ march against ‘vote theft’

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday took out a “Halla Bol” march against alleged vote theft, led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib. Chib said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had made a major disclosure on vote theft.

“Vote theft is an attack on the basic democratic principle of ‘one person, one vote’. The SIR happening in Bihar is the biggest example of this. When looting becomes the rule, it is not called elections but the murder of democracy,” he alleged.

“This fight is not just about one vote, but about the trust on which democracy rests. If the Centre is snatching our right to vote, keeping quiet would be a crime. If vote theft continues, both democracy and the Constitution will end,” he said, adding that every IYC worker was a “soldier of Rahul Gandhi” and would continue to demand a stop to rigging and a digital voter list.

Varun Pandey, IYC national media chairman, said that during this demonstration, when several IYC workers were marching from the IYC office to the Election Commission office, they were stopped by the Delhi Police and detained.

Rahul Gandhi accused the EC of failing to enforce the ‘one man, one vote’ principle, alleging the malpractice was “national and systematic”. “Abhi picture baki hai,” he told reporters, vowing to protect the Constitution.

‘Fight is about trust on which democracy rests’

