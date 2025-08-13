Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija on art that lives in people, not in galleries

Passing the torch

As a mentor for over two decades, Tiravanija guides young artists to hone their craft and think critically about the role of art today, careful not to impose his own 1990s mindset. He doesn’t “teach,” but “show them the road I went down… It’s also about the way one thinks, about how you find your way,” he says. “I don’t tell them what their work should look like. I ask them to think about why they’re making it, and for whom.”

One of Tiravanija’s most unconventional teaching projects began as a provocation: a “secret” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He asked students to create a one-inch-by-one-inch artwork and display it beside existing pieces without permission—“their first museum show”. “The institution always has its fear. And how do you deal with those fears? How do you find your way to get under their skin and behind their walls? That’s the first lesson,” he explains. “It’s legal — we’re not taking things away, we’re putting things in. Then I ask them to watch how people react.” Sometimes, they even add a price tag.