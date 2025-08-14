Delhi government to pilot retrofit devices in heavy vehicles to cut emissions

NEW DELHI: In a bid to tackle severe air pollution in the city, the Delhi government will soon launch a pilot project that will test catalytic converter-based retrofitting devices on heavy commercial vehicles.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), will focus on retrofitting 30 BS-III and BS-IV vehicles with the emission control devices. The devices, which have shown promise in reducing particulate matter, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides by over 70%, are expected to be a game-changer in the fight against vehicular pollution, said officials.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who reviewed the project on Wednesday, emphasised that the devices are designed to be installed in vehicle exhaust systems. They have already undergone extensive trials, covering more than 9,000 km. “This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, and if successful, it could serve as a model for other cities and sectors with high fossil fuel emissions,” Sirsa said.

The pilot project will not only assess the immediate performance of the devices but also test their durability, low backpressure, and regeneration capacity over time. Should the devices prove effective, the government plans to expand the project and consider a wider roll-out in Delhi, and potentially in other states. The DPCC will oversee the project in collaboration with multiple agencies, including the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board, and the Health Department.

Testing will be conducted in partnership with institutions like IIT Delhi and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The announcement follows a Supreme Court ruling that no coercive action will be taken against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years or petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The national capital’s air quality often drops to “very poor” or “severe” levels, especially in winter, with vehicular emissions contributing significantly to pollution. Last month, the Delhi government moved the top court against the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.