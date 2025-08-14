Delhi Metro services to begin at 4 am on Independence Day across all lines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Wednesday stated that it will begin its operations at 4 am on all lines on August 15 to facilitate special guests, invitees, and the public attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. The train services will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am.

“To facilitate the special guests, invitees and general public to attend the Independence Day ceremony on Friday, the Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4 am on all its Lines from all terminal stations. The train services will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6 am, and thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day,” DMRC’s Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Anuj Dayal said.

In addition, people in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be facilitated with travel to and from the venue using special QR tickets supplied by the DMRC.

The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations are the closest to the venue, he said, adding that the cost towards such travel will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence.

For the Independence Day celebrations, the police has also tightened security across the capital, especially at and around the Mughal-era Red Fort, from where PM Narendra Modi will address the nation for the 12th time.