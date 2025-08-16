Threads of gold and silver: The lost craft of Salma-Sitare

NEW DELHI: In the heart of Old Delhi, where the air once shimmered with the rhythm of zardozi needles and the glint of gold and silver threads, the age-old craft of salma-sitare is fading into the past. Lanes like Suiwalan and Ballimaran, once teeming with skilled artisans creating intricate dabka, nakshi, and zari work, now stand silent.

The kaarigaars (artisans) who once brought life to these lanes have largely moved on, seeking steadier pay and faster orders in North East Delhi’s Seelampur and Noor Ilahi. The legacy of a tradition that dates back centuries is now relegated to quiet corners and forgotten corners of the city.

In Chitli Qabar, near Jama Masjid, a handful of women still carry on the tradition, their hands weaving the delicate threads that evoke memories of a lost time. The shimmer of their work is a stubborn reminder of a craft that once defined this part of Delhi.

Yet, these artisans are few. The remaining vestiges of the craft survive in Kinari Bazar, where thread shops still stock zari in an array of colours and materials, although the artisans themselves are often unseen, working in private workshops far from public view.