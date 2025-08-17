18 held for duping credit card holders of Rs 2.60 crore; data theft from call centre

NEW DELHI: Eighteen people were arrested for duping credit card holders across the country, except those from Delhi, of nearly `2.6 crore, Police said on Saturday.

“The accused, who were arrested after a six-month-long operation, obtained confidential customer data through insiders at a Gurugram-based call centre, posed as bank executives and tricked victims into revealing details such as OTPs and CVVs,” an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Vinit Kumar said the syndicate used the stolen credentials to purchase high-value electronic gift cards from online platforms, which were then sold to travel agents. “The proceeds were laundered through cash and cryptocurrency channels, primarily Tether (USDT),” he added.

According to police, the gang deliberately avoided Delhi-based customers while running the operation across states. Masterminds were identified as Ankit Rathi, Waseem, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Call centre employees Vishesh Lahori and Durgesh Dhakad were accused of leaking data, while others arrested included handlers, SIM suppliers, and operational members. During the crackdown, police recovered 52 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, and confidential bank details of customers.