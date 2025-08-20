AAP alleges corruption in Tiranga campaign; BJP dismisses charge

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in Delhi committed a “Tiranga scam” by supplying substandard national flags under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, while the BJP dismissed the charge as a lie.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that under CM Rekha Gupta’s government, Rs 4 crore was allocated to distribute 7 lakh flags ahead of Independence Day, but the flags delivered were smaller than the tender-mandated size. He alleged that instead of 900 mm x 1350 mm flags with six-foot poles, the supplied flags measured 711 mm x 508 mm with four-foot poles.

Singh further charged that the tender was opened on August 16, a day after Independence Day, even though the flags were meant to reach households before August 15. “Shockingly, the company delivered Rs 15 flags in place of the approved Rs 60 flags even before the tender process began,” he said. Calling the controversy “a scam on the Tiranga itself,” Singh added, “The BJP, which beats the drum of nationalism every day, has cheated the nation in the name of the Tricolour.” He said the alleged fraud dishonoured the memory of India’s freedom fighters.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also targeted the BJP on X, writing, “Politics on the Tiranga, business on the Tiranga, and now a scam on the Tiranga. Such scamsters deserve sedition charges.”