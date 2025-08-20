Supervise ancient monuments in Mehrauli, top court tells ASI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to consider supervising monuments located inside Delhi’s Mehrauli Archaeological Park, including the 13th century “Ashiq Allah Dargah” and the “Chillagah of Baba Farid”, a site associated with the revered Sufi saint.

The court was hearing two appeals that sought directions to prevent authorities from demolishing or removing the dargah and other monuments in the Mehrauli and Sanjay Van areas. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan recalled its earlier order of February 28, which had restrained any “constructions, additions or alterations” in the area without prior permission of the top court.

“Why do you want to demolish it in the first place?” the bench asked the counsel for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The DDA’s counsel clarified that the authority had no objection to the dargah itself but pointed to several unauthorised structures that had cropped up nearby.

“The question which really arises is, how much of it is the protected monument and how much of it is the encroachment,” the counsel said.

Emphasising that the monuments must be safeguarded, the bench said, “That monument has to be preserved. We are only concerned with the monument.” The appellants, who had challenged a Delhi High Court order, argued that the monuments could not be treated as encroachments since they had stood in the area since the 12th century. Referring to the ASI’s status report, they submitted that although the structures were not notified as centrally protected, the ASI could supervise their upkeep and maintenance.

The DDA, however, maintained that its role was limited to clearing unauthorised encroachments on public land in line with the apex court’s orders. The ASI has earlier noted that both shrines carry deep religious significance.