No negligence in development works will be tolerated: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that there is no shortage of funds but stressed that negligence or carelessness in the development works will not be tolerated.

The CM directed officials to accelerate works under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) and development projects proposed through the MLA Local Area Development Scheme (MLA-LAD), including the ones in unauthorised colonies and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe settlements, and ensure their timely completion.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting to review the proposals and progress reports submitted by the officials and issued detailed directions regarding the forthcoming action plan.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and senior officials from the Urban Development, Planning, Finance, Irrigation and Flood Control departments, along with other departments.

The Chief Minister instructed that status reports on all projects funded through the CMDF and MLA Fund must be shared regularly with both her office and the concerned legislators. This would enable legislators to immediately identify and resolve any obstacles that arise. She further stated that if any proposal submitted by a legislator is found not to comply with rules, the legislator must be informed without delay so that time is not wasted and work can move forward swiftly.

She emphasised that development projects in unauthorised colonies and Scheduled Caste/ Tribe settlements should be prioritised, as the expectations of residents in these areas are particularly high. She strictly directed officials to complete the works in these localities within the stipulated time frame, without any relaxation of standards.

Gupta also pointed out that the monsoon is now drawing to a close, and therefore all departments should intensify the pace of development works in the coming days. She also stressed on the fact that it is time for progress to be visibly evident across the city. She further directed all departments to submit detailed lists of proposals pertaining to their respective sectors to her office.