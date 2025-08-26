Sahil Sambhi's Latango brings Italian classics and European vibes to Delhi

Delhi’s dining scene is vibrant, and now restaurateur Sahil Sambhi of Japonico, Bawri, and Vietnom fame, has unveiled his latest venture, Latango, an all-day European bar in Nehru Place. It is conceived as a space to “bring the essence of Europe to the table”, Sambhi says, “We’ve created a space that feels intimate yet alive, where every element invites you to slow down and stay longer.”

Designed by Vivek Guha of Orphic Designs, Latango spans two floors with warm copper tones, plush bouclé seating, and Sambhi’s signature touch — a sculptural bar crafted from 2,100 stacked glass pieces, and a two-storey show kitchen where chefs fire pizzas in wood ovens.